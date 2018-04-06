WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alki Point mailbox break-in; High Point gunfire reports

11:53 PM: From Thom:

We had a mailbox break-in at our apartment today at 6609 SW Admiral Way. Around 12:30 pm, my wife found the mailbox panel pried open. It’s not clear if they were interrupted or if they were targeting a specific box, but some boxes had all contents removed (ours included) while others still had mail in them. Who knows what, if anything, they got away with.

They seem to have popped it open with a crowbar just above the locking mechanism, because the whole assembly is open and there’s a large bent portion in the metal frame right where the lock engages. … If anyone finds any discarded mail in a bush or alley or somewhere from 6609 SW Admiral Way, 98116 I’d be curious to hear about it.