WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 35th SW arrest; car prowls, dumped items

Two notes before the night’s out:
ARREST ON 35TH SW: We received some questions about an incident around 7 pm tonight on 35th SW – police were reported to have arrested a man at gunpoint. We didn’t hear about it until afterward but asked at the precinct. They told us it was a “person in crisis” situation – the man had a knife and was walking in and out of the road. He was taken into custody without anyone being hurt.
CAR PROWLS FOLLOWED BY DUMPED ITEMS: The photo and report are from Tony:
We live on the 3400 block of 44th Ave SW. Two nights ago someone car-prowled their way down 44th Ave sw. Our car was hit but fortunately we had nothing of value inside. Anyways while on a walk this evening my wife and I spotted what looked like possibly some ditched belongings potentially from the car prowl due to proximity and location. On 44th just South of Charlestown St on the east side of the street was this small pile. I’m mainly writing due to the fact there were two sets of what looked to be car keys which I know can be expensive and potentially hard to replace.
