WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 35th SW arrest; car prowls, dumped items

Two notes before the night’s out:

ARREST ON 35TH SW: We received some questions about an incident around 7 pm tonight on 35th SW – police were reported to have arrested a man at gunpoint. We didn’t hear about it until afterward but asked at the precinct. They told us it was a “person in crisis” situation – the man had a knife and was walking in and out of the road. He was taken into custody without anyone being hurt.

CAR PROWLS FOLLOWED BY DUMPED ITEMS: The photo and report are from Tony: