WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 more stolen Subarus; plus, WSB reader finds ‘Oscar’

Three auto-theft-related reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon – starting with two more stolen vehicles to look for:

STOLEN IN ALKI AREA: Someone took Paul‘s white 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback from the 2000 block of Alki Avenue SW between 11 pm last night and 8 am today. Plates: ATV0897. Also: “It’s got a Backcountry.com goat sticker, and a PLU Alumni sticker.”

STOLEN ON 39TH SW: Mimi‘s blue 1996 Subaru Outback was taken between 3 am and 7 am on 39th SW near SW Oregon. Plates: BJL4075.

If you see either one, call 911. Thanks to someone who did that last night, a stolen car mentioned here earlier this week has been found:

‘OSCAR’ FOUND, THANKS TO A WSB READER: As promised, we followed up with SPD about the search for auto-theft suspects near Westcrest Park late last night, and the report narrative confirms it’s something we heard on the scanner just before the search – police were tipped by somebody who recognized the car because it was shown here on WSB:

It was the Jeep Cherokee whose owner nicknamed it “Oscar,” as confirmed today by her dad Wade. Meantime, the police-report narrative confirms the search resulted in one arrest, a 37-year-old man found hiding in the greenbelt nearby (who crawled out, the report said, after being warned the K-9 might bite him). Whether he was linked to the theft is not yet clear but he turned out to have a felony warrant, the report says, adding that he was booked into jail after a stop at Harborview because he said he had used heroin and felt ill.

1:29 PM: We’ve learned that the suspect is 41 and is being held for investigation of obstructing (police) as well as a warrant related to a drug case.