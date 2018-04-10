West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018 registration update!

80 sales and counting as the first week of registration for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018 wraps up (with two more weeks to go, so you still have time to think about having a sale, but don’t procrastinate too long!). Sale day is Saturday, May 12th. From North Admiral to North Shorewood, Arbor Heights to Sunrise Heights, South Delridge to Seaview, Alki to Highland Park, just about every neighborhood is represented already. Some shoppers tell us they enjoy just walking to the nearest sales, meeting neighbors they don’t know already, while of course, there are the super-shoppers, who use the map/list (which will be available a week in advance as always) to plot a route looking for treasures. If you’re selling and ready to sign up – have your up-to-20-words “ad” written in advance! – just go here.

P.S. We also want to remind you that Stamp Out Hunger, letter carriers’ door-to-door, mailbox-to-mailbox food drive – is the same day as WSCGSD again this year (both are always on the second Saturday in May), so whether you will be shopping or selling, set out your bag of nonperishable food by your mailbox/door/etc. first thing that morning.