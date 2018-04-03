WEST SEATTLE 5K 2018: Signup time!

(May 2017 photo by Lynn Hall, West Seattle 5K turnaround at Anchor Park)
The biggest 5K run/walk of the year is now in signup mode – you can register for this year’s West Seattle 5K by going here. It’s set for a course along Alki, as always, 9 am Sunday, May 20th, and all ages are welcome – kids 6 and under run (or walk) free. It’s a benefit for students at West Seattle High School. WSB has been a co-sponsor every year since the first one in 2009; there’s still time for more sponsors to join, too. See you at the start/finish line by Alki Bathhouse on May 20th!
| 0 COMMENTS