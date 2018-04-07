WEEKEND LISTENING, PLUS PIZZA: Local podcaster invites you to a taste test

Andrew Stuckey launched Podcast: West Seattle earlier this year, and is up to the third of his monthly installments – listen to it below:

This one bites into topics including West Seattle/White Center pizza, with a playoff of sorts. And he has an in-person event coming up, with an invitation for you – but a little bit about him first:

Andrew explains that his podcast isn’t a commercial enterprise:

I have lived in West Seattle for about 9 years (2005-2007 / 2012-Present). I taught high school English and Social Studies for 15 years, most recently at TAF Academy in Federal Way. I recently decided to change careers and go into audio production, and this podcast project is an excuse to go through the process of telling stories in the audio medium. Essentially the podcast is practice for a job I hope to have some day, and hopefully some of the segments will be portfolio-worthy. I created the format because it allows me to practice telling the types of stories I want to tell while satisfying some intellectual curiosity about the fascinating neighborhood we live in.

He adds, “You can subscribe on iTunes by searching for Podcast: West Seattle.” (You’ll find the first two on SoundCloud, too.)

Now, the in-person event (which is also on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar): 5-6 pm on Tuesday, April 17th, stop by Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) to help decide the pizza-tournament winner. Listen to his podcast to see how the field of 16 got narrowed down!