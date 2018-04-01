UPDATE: Water-rescue response in West Seattle

4:49 PM: Emergency responders are in the 10200 block of 47th SW and at Don Armeni after a report of someone in trouble in the water south of Fauntleroy. More to come.

4:53 PM UPDATE: The person is described as a “boarder” and has been picked up by a rescue boat, per scanner and what we can see from the road over the 47th SW location (the West Beach Condos).

4:57 PM UPDATE: The rescued person is now described by SFD as an “exhausted, non-injured windsurfer.”

5:30 PM UPDATE: The windsurfer was getting a ride home from police to a nearby address – did not need treatment – and responding units were being dismissed