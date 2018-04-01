West Seattle, Washington

02 Monday

45℉

UPDATE: Water-rescue response in West Seattle

April 1, 2018 4:49 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

4:49 PM: Emergency responders are in the 10200 block of 47th SW and at Don Armeni after a report of someone in trouble in the water south of Fauntleroy. More to come.

4:53 PM UPDATE: The person is described as a “boarder” and has been picked up by a rescue boat, per scanner and what we can see from the road over the 47th SW location (the West Beach Condos).

4:57 PM UPDATE: The rescued person is now described by SFD as an “exhausted, non-injured windsurfer.”

5:30 PM UPDATE: The windsurfer was getting a ride home from police to a nearby address – did not need treatment – and responding units were being dismissed

Share This

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Water-rescue response in West Seattle"

  • Mj April 1, 2018 (4:58 pm)
    Reply

    Multiple aid cars with sirens  heading south on Fauntleroy past Lincoln Park in  last few minutes

    • WSB April 1, 2018 (5:21 pm)
      Reply

      That was for this call. We actually first found out about it after seeing SPD heading south on Fauntleroy from Morgan Junction, checked the 911 screen, fired up the scanner on the phone, etc. Another one of those cases where the addresses on Real-Time 911 are different from how things turn out – there was one dispatch to the 10000 block of 51st SW, another to 1600 Harbor since that’s where they often take rescued people for transfer to medics on shore, but in this case, the person was brought ashore at the West Beach Condos, 10200 block of 47th SW.

  • Wsres April 1, 2018 (5:02 pm)
    Reply

    The rescue boat is still out there, not leaving- is there a second person?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann