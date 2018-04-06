VIDEO: Highland Park Elementary’s first Move-A-Thon!

Spring break has just begun for Seattle Public Schools – classes resume on April 16th. And it was a fun final pre-break day at Highland Park Elementary, as HPE PTA president Connie Wolf explains:

This morning Highland Park Elementary students rocked the tie dye at our first annual Move-A-Thon!

This fun event was made possible by our incredible school staff, passionate parents, and community-minded sponsors (Rain City West Screen Printing, Roxbury Lanes, Pagliacci Pizza, and West Seattle Runner). Also a very special thanks to our friends at Gatewood Elementary and Genesee Hill Elementary for their guidance. It’s been a landmark year for the HPE PTA, and it has everything to do with the support we’ve received from our West Seattle village.

(HPE principal Chris Cronas)

This is what your generosity and thoughtfulness helps us accomplish!