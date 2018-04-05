VIDEO: 2 more chances to cheer ‘A Chorus Line’ at West Seattle High School

(WSB video, photo)

Back in 1975, Broadway birthed the Tony and Pulitzer Award-winning sensation “A Chorus Line,” which ran for 15 years. The tale of 17 auditioners is still thrilling crowds today, with songs that have become classics, including “One,” which you can hear in our video clip, featuring West Seattle High School students from the Drama Club and Music Department. “A Chorus Line” is their spring musical, and you have just two more chances to see the 90-minute performance at the WSHS Theater – tonight and tomorrow (Friday) night at 7:30 pm (we recorded them during a runthrough before last night’s show).

It’s a huge production, with more than 60 performers and crew members, led by drama teacher Andrew Finley and music director Ethan Thomas (the program has a shoutout for more than a dozen parent volunteers too). E-mail for a reservation to get tickets at a lower rate. Haven’t been to the WSHS Theater? Enter the school through the courtyard off its parking lot on the west side of the school at 3000 California SW.