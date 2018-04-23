TUESDAY: You’re invited! Career Connections showcase at West Seattle High School

From the “in case you haven’t seen it in the calendar yet” file, since everyone’s invited: More than 100 West Seattle High School students from the Career Tech Education and Art Departments will showcase their skills and products related to professional and technical fields Tuesday night. From the announcement for “Career Connections: A Student Showcase”:

WSHS invites parents, community members, and industry professionals to attend “Career Connections: A Student Showcase,” on Tuesday, April 24th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in The Commons. WSHS is located at 3000 California Ave SW.

Students from the Career Tech Education & Art Department will share their creations with parents, SPS administrators, industry professionals, and community members. The WSHS Jazz Band will provide music. Donations for WestSide Baby will be accepted on-site.

WSHS’s academic programs feature teaching and learning with hands-on, project-based instruction. “We are unique in the (Seattle Public Schools) District because we offer a variety of opportunities for students to identify and launch careers in the professional and technical fields,” said Helen Maynard, Career Center Specialist at WSHS. “We have CAD design, woodworking, culinary, IT, auto mechanics, ceramics, photography, music, health and human services.” Seattle Skills Center’s Certified Nursing Assistant program is also housed at WSHS.