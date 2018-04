(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning. We start with word of a crash just reported a few minutes ago at Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Graham. SFD is responding.

No transit alerts so far.

WEEKEND ROAD-WORK ALERT: If you expect to be driving on northbound I-5 toward the West Seattle Bridge this weekend, here are closures you need to know about.