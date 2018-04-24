TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:49 AM: Good morning! No traffic incidents or transit alerts in our area so far.

ROAD WORK: The warm, dry weather has brought out the crews – while going around the peninsula yesterday, we happened onto several projects, including spot repaving on Alki Avenue SW and on Sylvan Way just west of Delridge. If you find work under way that’s affecting traffic, consider letting us know if/when you can (206-293-6302) so we can track it – thanks!

7:54 AM: Crash on NB 99 blocking left lane near stadiums.