TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday updates

6:59 AM: Good morning! Just checked around and so far, no transit alerts or traffic incidents from/in West Seattle.

ROAD WORK: Beach Drive repaving work between Andover and Douglas is scheduled to continue.

FIRST WAVE OF SPRING BREAK CONTINUES: Most if not all parochial schools are off this week; Seattle Public Schools, and independent schools that follow the SPS schedule, are off next week.

7:20 AM: Per scanner, police are checking out a reported blocking incident at Delridge/Thistle.