(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:52 AM: Good morning. We start with a crash on the NB 1st Avenue S. Bridge, reported to be blocking the left lane. No transit alerts. Weather-wise – the rain is back.

7:22 AM: some progress on the 1st Ave S. Bridge – tow truck on scene.

7:45 AM: All clear.