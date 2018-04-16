West Seattle, Washington

16 Monday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Post-spring break Monday watch

April 16, 2018 6:59 am
6:59 AM: Good morning. No incidents in our area so far but lots of commute challenges outside it and depending on where you’re going, you may experience delays. Spring break is over for Seattle Public Schools and others, too.

FAUNTLEROY WORK RESUMES: The second week of nighttime paving/walkway work at the Fauntleroy ferry dock is scheduled to start tonight.

SPEAKING OF FERRIES … today the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route has some vessel-shuffling.

