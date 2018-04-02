West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch; West Seattle Water Taxi resumes service after early trouble

April 2, 2018 6:35 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:35 AM: Good morning. We start with an alert that West Seattle Water Taxi service is canceled “until further notice” this morning because of mechanical trouble.

Otherwise – no traffic incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far.

ROAD WORK: As we reported over the weekend, repaving work is scheduled to start today on Beach Drive between Andover and Douglas.

6:47 AM: And now the West Seattle Water Taxi is resuming service after “a minor mechanical issue” was handled, per an alert just sent.

Also note, it’s cold out there – 37 degrees and some frost on cars!

7:55 AM: SDOT repoerts a crash at 31st/Holly. SFD has respondef.

