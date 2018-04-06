TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch; weekend alerts and beyond

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:26 AM: Quiet morning so far – nothing unusual on the roads, and no transit alerts.

WEEKEND TRAFFIC REMINDERS: Here are three weekend notes – including the Sunday morning northbound Highway 99 closure for the Emerald City Ride.

STARTING MONDAY: Paving work will begin Monday night at the Fauntleroy ferry dock, 7 pm-4 am nightly, Monday-Thursday nights, for about six weeks.

SPRING BREAK: Parochial schools with post-Easter breaks will be back in session Monday, while that’s the start of spring break for Seattle Public Schools and the independent schools that follow its schedule.

7:56 AM: Crash blocking one lane on the Avalon on-ramp, reports SDOT:

Collision blocking the left lane of the SW Avalon Way on ramp to the West Seattle Bridge EB. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/XpKRagnEkf — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) April 6, 2018

8:02 AM: SFD is being dispatched to a crash at 10th and Elmgrove in Highland Park.

8:30 AM: If you are driving or riding through Fauntleroy, Kersti texted an alert – there’s glass from an apparent broken window in the street on California SW by Fauntleroy Schoolhouse. It’s been reported.