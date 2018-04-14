West Seattle, Washington

14 Saturday

50℉

TRAFFIC ALERT: California SW closed as tower crane goes up at PCC/Luna Apartments site

April 14, 2018 8:47 am
3 COMMENTS
 |   Development | West Seattle news

Thanks for the tips! One week later than originally scheduled, the tower crane is going up right now at 2749 California SW, past and future home of the West Seattle PCC store (WSB sponsor), which will be beneath the Luna Apartments. Because of the installation, California SW is closed between Lander and Stevens.

This is West Seattle’s third current tower crane, along with The Foundry on the northeast Fauntleroy/Edmunds corner and the YMSA project at the former Alki Tavern site in the 1300 block of Harbor SW. PCC says it’s expecting to open the new store in mid-to-late 2019 (and is delivering to West Seattle in the meantime; the new Burien store is expected to open in “late spring” this year).

P.S. Although buses are being rerouted around the closure, as Kim pointed out via e-mail, there are no Metro alerts.

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: California SW closed as tower crane goes up at PCC/Luna Apartments site"

  • Sandal45 April 14, 2018 (10:19 am)
    

    Traffic on Walnut behind the community center comes in droves and is white knuckle driving, lots of cars, metro buses, one lane due to parked vehicles. Not well planned …… imagine that

    • WSB April 14, 2018 (10:37 am)
      

      While this is the first crane installation affecting California SW since the 4730 project four and a half years ago, it won’t be the last (as we have reported, there are two early-stage proposals for The Junction, one at 4508, another at 4747), and I’ll be asking SDCI what the notification requirements are supposed to be. This wasn’t on the weekly SDOT “look ahead” list (which does include for example a downtown closure yesterday for a crane removal) nor on the Metro alerts list. – TR

  • Lisa April 14, 2018 (10:44 am)
    

    Bummer that this wasn’t better planned/announced. I feel bad for West Seattle Runner as they are trying to celebrate their anniversary and drive traffic to the store…

