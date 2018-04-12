West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Motorcycle rider injured near Morgan Junction

April 12, 2018 3:41 pm
(Added: WSB photo)

3:41 PM: A motorcycle rider is reported to be hurt in an incident at Fauntleroy and Raymond [map]. We don’t know anything about the circumstances yet but are on our way to check.

3:50 PM: Our crew just arrived. Traffic is getting through. SFD has left; a private ambulance is on scene.

3:59 PM: We talked with police at the scene (on the south/westbound side). They don’t believe there was a collision – the rider apparently was trying to get around a driver who had edged into the intersection, and took a fall. AMR is taking him to the hospital to be checked out.

  • Alki resident April 12, 2018 (4:13 pm)
    What did the bike look like please?

    • WSB April 12, 2018 (4:17 pm)
      Red. Patrick said it also had “paper” license plates, as if it had been purchased (or transferred) recently.

      • Alki resident April 12, 2018 (4:25 pm)
        Relief…thank you

      • Swede. April 12, 2018 (4:37 pm)
        New bike then. Don’t get paper ‘plates’ when buying used since plates already are issued. 

