UPDATE: Motorcycle rider injured near Morgan Junction

3:41 PM: A motorcycle rider is reported to be hurt in an incident at Fauntleroy and Raymond [map]. We don’t know anything about the circumstances yet but are on our way to check.

3:50 PM: Our crew just arrived. Traffic is getting through. SFD has left; a private ambulance is on scene.

3:59 PM: We talked with police at the scene (on the south/westbound side). They don’t believe there was a collision – the rider apparently was trying to get around a driver who had edged into the intersection, and took a fall. AMR is taking him to the hospital to be checked out.