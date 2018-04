1:47 PM: Just caught this via the scanner: SFD and SPD are being dispatched, for cleanup and traffic control respectively, for what’s described as “a 100-foot-long fuel spill” on the 1st Avenue S. northbound downhill toward the Highway 509 entrance, north of Myers Way. Avoid the area for a while.

2:14 PM: SFD’s log shows that its crews have closed the call.