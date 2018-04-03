TRAFFIC ALERT: Driver hits utility pole on Admiral Way

8:21 PM: Avoid Admiral Way west of Schmitz Park – there’s a significant emergency response after a driver hit a utility pole on the uphill (eastbound) side of the road. We just happened onto the scene after leaving a meeting nearby; it appears there’s other damage further west on the same side of the road, before the pole – which looks to be leaning – stopped the car. We don’t know the status of the driver, but the SFD response does not include a medic unit, which suggests no major injuries.

8:23 PM: The last SFD units have just left; City Light and Seattle Police are handling it from here on out.

9:23 PM: Thanks to Don Brubeck for the update that Admiral is now closed both ways at the crash scene.