West Seattle, Washington

04 Wednesday

44℉

TRAFFIC ALERT: Driver hits utility pole on Admiral Way

April 3, 2018 8:21 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts | WS breaking news

8:21 PM: Avoid Admiral Way west of Schmitz Park – there’s a significant emergency response after a driver hit a utility pole on the uphill (eastbound) side of the road. We just happened onto the scene after leaving a meeting nearby; it appears there’s other damage further west on the same side of the road, before the pole – which looks to be leaning – stopped the car. We don’t know the status of the driver, but the SFD response does not include a medic unit, which suggests no major injuries.

8:23 PM: The last SFD units have just left; City Light and Seattle Police are handling it from here on out.

9:23 PM: Thanks to Don Brubeck for the update that Admiral is now closed both ways at the crash scene.

Share This

5 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Driver hits utility pole on Admiral Way"

  • Don Brubeck April 3, 2018 (9:12 pm)
    Reply

    Traffic is being diverted by SPD, both directions.  No through traffic at 5600 block.  #50 eastbound bus just backed down Admiral.  

    • WSB April 3, 2018 (9:22 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you for the update, Don.

  • ek_hatch_fan April 3, 2018 (9:14 pm)
    Reply

    It’s a sad day when there’s one less midori green EK hatch on the streets. Hope everyone is okay.

  • Guy Olson April 3, 2018 (9:33 pm)
    Reply

    Luckily no one was in the bike lane. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann