TRAFFIC ALERT: 18th/Orchard closure continuing

An alert from SDOT late today that the 18th/Orchard closure on Puget Ridge as part of the Sanislo Elementary Safe Routes to School project will continue through and beyond the weekend:

This week, our crews have started demolition and grading work on the roadway along SW Orchard St in preparation for curb construction. We also completed storm drain installation in this stretch of the project site. Because our crews are moving quicker than anticipated, we took advantage of the nice weather this week and began paving the area. This work required a full closure at the intersection of SW Orchard St and 18th Ave SW. The closure was effective as of this past Wednesday, 4/25 and will remain in place 24/7 until next Friday, 5/4. We had envisioned that we may be able to keep one lane northbound open for drivers to access SW Myrtle St, however, we learned that it would not be wide enough for cars to get through safely and thus require full closure of the intersection.

Our crews have placed street closure and detour signs to provide drivers advance notice of the intersection closure and detour. Our detour for travelers going eastbound on SW Orchard St is down Dumar Way SW and then north onto 16th Ave SW. We have a “Street Closed, Local Access Only” sign at SW Orchard St as it splits into Dumar Way SW to inform drivers that it is for residents access only. We also added reflective barrels and blinking lights at SW Orchard St and 18th Ave SW to help light up the street closure and detour signs. We hope this will help drivers better and more safely navigate around the intersection.