TOMORROW! Registration starts Wednesday for 14th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

If you’re planning on being a seller on West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018 – Saturday, May 12 – tomorrow brings your first chance to register! This will be the 14th year that the second Saturday in May sees sales all around the peninsula; WSCGSD was launched by community-connecting nonprofit Megawatt in 2005 (inspired by Phinney-Greenwood’s sale day), and when that organization’s founders moved on to other things, WSB became the sale day’s coordinator. This will be our 11th year of mapmaking and promoting. (Our favorite stories every year come from sellers who meet neighbors they had never before met face-to-face!) Sale hours on May 12th are 9 am-3 pm, but you are welcome to start earlier and/or continue later; if you do, include that information in the 20 words of “ad” text that we request in your registration. When the signup form is ready to go tomorrow – mid-to-late morning – we will announce and link it here and at westseattlegaragesale.com. Same goes for the printable and clickable maps, which will be available a week before sale day.