THURSDAY: West Seattle Art Walk’s spring season begins! See the new stops and deals

That’s the venue list and map for the spring season of the West Seattle Art Walk – second Thursdays in April, May, and June. Take a look to plan where you will stop tomorrow night starting at 5 pm – some venues have art, some venues have food/drink specials, some have both! You can preview many of the venues and artists via this update on the Art Walk website.

Venues are all over the peninsula, and the spring list includes these WSB sponsors:

Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW) – “Deadly Beauty” by Salyna Gracie – a “recent collection of poisonous botanical paintings.”

Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW) – mixed-media art by Jessie Summa Russo, and no tasting fee for Art Walk-ers

Canna West Seattle (5435 California SW) – photos by Machel Spence

Alchemy (4717 42nd SW) – happy-hour menu all night for Art Walk-ers