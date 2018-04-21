SUNDAY: Ride for Major Taylor will bring hundreds of bicycle riders through Fauntleroy ferry dock

Those are some of the riders who took part in the Cascade Bicycle Club‘s Ride for Major Taylor two years ago, when it started at Chief Sealth International High School. This year’s ride is tomorrow, with its start and finish line at the bike playground in White Center’s Dick Thurnau Park. After riders head south to Tacoma and across the water to south Vashon Island, they’ll head up to north Vashon and the ferry to Fauntleroy, riding back from West Seattle to White Center – here’s the route map. Washington State Ferries issued this alert today:

On Sunday, April 25, drivers should anticipate delays on the Point Defiance to Tahlequah and Vashon to Fauntleroy routes due to heavy bicycle traffic participating in the annual Major Taylor Bicycle Event. More than 300 bicyclists are expected, and vehicle capacity may be limited from 10:55 am to 12:35 pm departing Point Defiance and between 11:50 am and 2:45 pm from Vashon to Fauntleroy. Vehicles should allow extra time reaching the terminal and use caution approaching the terminals and when boarding.

If you’re interested in riding, online registration is over but you can sign up at the park in WC starting at 8 am – details are here. The ride raises money for the Major Taylor Project, the Cascade youth program named for bicycling champion Marshall “Major” Taylor, the first African-American to win an international sports title.