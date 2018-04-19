STARTING FRIDAY NIGHT: Northbound I-5 ramp, lane closures

(Click here for full-size PDF version)
WSDOT wants to make sure you know about the big I-5 work this weekend, shown on the map above. This alert is specifically for people in our area:
Our “Revive I-5” project begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 20, with major lane and ramp closures on northbound I-5 between the West Seattle Bridge and Olive Way. The work will go all weekend until 5 a.m. Monday, April 23.
The big thing to note is that travelers on northbound I-5 that are headed toward West Seattle will not be able to use the off-ramp to the West Seattle Bridge/Spokane Street/Columbian Way. They will have to follow the signed detour via Edgar Martinez Drive and 1st Avenue South.
(Click here for full-size PDF version)
They should consider using alternate routes such as such as state routes 99, 509, 518 and 599. However, those headed from West Seattle will be able to get onto northbound I-5, but should expect long delays and consider using SR 99 as an alternate route through the city.
The info is all on the WSDOT website, too.
