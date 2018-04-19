STARTING FRIDAY NIGHT: Northbound I-5 ramp, lane closures

(Click here for full-size PDF version)

WSDOT wants to make sure you know about the big I-5 work this weekend, shown on the map above. This alert is specifically for people in our area:

Our “Revive I-5” project begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 20, with major lane and ramp closures on northbound I-5 between the West Seattle Bridge and Olive Way. The work will go all weekend until 5 a.m. Monday, April 23.

The big thing to note is that travelers on northbound I-5 that are headed toward West Seattle will not be able to use the off-ramp to the West Seattle Bridge/Spokane Street/Columbian Way. They will have to follow the signed detour via Edgar Martinez Drive and 1st Avenue South.