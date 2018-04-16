SPORTS: West Seattle High School athletes’ success at nation’s biggest single-day track meet

Thanks to West Seattle High School track and field head coach Will Harrison for the report:

For West Seattle track athletes, it was another successful trip to Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium in Pasco for the nation’s largest single-day high-school track meet: the Pasco Invitational. Over 1,500 athletes from over 100 schools were represented this past Saturday, April 14th.

As they did last year, Junior Chloe Cunliffe (pole vault) and Senior Cass Elliott (300 meter hurdles) picked up big wins.

Cunliffe cleared 13 foot, 3 inches to win over Taylen Langin of Rocky Mountain (Idaho), who cleared 13 feet even. Elliott clocked 38.70 to win over Mead’s Joseph Heitman by 1.25 seconds. Cunliffe and Elliott now hold the top marks in the state this season, in any classification, in their respective events, according to athletic.net. Cunliffe’s mark is tied for No. 3 in the nation.

Other highlights of the meet included: Junior Rylee Farrison (ranked No. 2 in Metro) clocked at 23.40 seconds for 12th in the 200, the Distance Medley relay (1200-400-800-1600) of Evelyn Hootman, Madison Kipley, Melody Potratz, and Sonya Chin clocked 14:02 for a school best mark and 18th place finish, the 4×100 meter relay of Cunliffe, Symmone Davis, Katherine Long, and Sierrah Bettin ran 52.29 (Metro League No. 5 this season), and the 4x 400 meter relays of Hootman, Potratz, Bettin, and Long ran 4:27.08 (Metro No. 7).

Full results can be found here.

The Wildcats are back in action this Thursday at Northwest Athletic Complex to see Ingraham, Eastside Catholic, and Garfield.