SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE: Four finalists for president, and your chance to meet them

South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) has announced four finalists for its presidency, and your chances to hear from and talk with them:

After an extensive nationwide search, South Seattle College has named four finalists for the position of president. Students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to attend public forums where candidates will share their background, qualifications and vision for the college, followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience.

The finalists and public forum schedule are as follows:

Monday, April 9, 2018 | 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. | South Seattle College Olympic Hall Auditorium (OLY 120)

Dr. Tod Treat, Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs, Tacoma Community College

Wednesday, April 11 | 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. | South Seattle College Olympic Hall Auditorium (OLY 120)

Dr. Chemene Crawford, Vice President for Student Services and Enrollment Management, El Centro College

Friday, April 13 | 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. | South Seattle College Olympic Hall Auditorium (OLY 120)

Dr. Alanka Brown, Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs/ Dean of Arts and Sciences, Frederick Community College

Monday, April 23 | 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. | South Seattle College Olympic Hall Auditorium (OLY 120)

Dr. Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap, Vice President for Student Services, South Seattle College

Immediately following each public forum, from 2:30 – 3:00 p.m., candidates will answer questions from current South Seattle College students. In addition to the forums, each candidate will participate in a full day of campus interviews with students, various campus representatives and Seattle Colleges District leadership.

Anyone interested in learning more about the candidates can visit the South Seattle College President Search webpage. Attendees will be able to provide feedback on the candidates at the website above and with paper forms provided at the forums. That feedback will help inform the Seattle Colleges Board of Trustees’ decision.