SOFTBALL: West Seattle High School vs. Chief Sealth International High School

Checking in on more high-school spring sports – fast-pitch-softball season is well under way. This past Friday afternoon at Southwest Athletic Complex, Chief Sealth International High School hosted West Seattle High School.

(Sealth’s Kentoria Taitai on the brink of scoring the team’s first run Friday)

Tough season so far for the Seahawks, who lost 18-2 and are still seeking their first win.

(WSHS pitcher Lucy Mead)

The Wildcats are 3-2 on the season. Up next for both teams, home games vs. Ingraham HS, both at SWAC (2801 SW Thistle) – Chief Sealth plays Monday at 4 pm, WSHS plays Wednesday at 4 pm. The regular season runs through early May.