SOCCER: Spring tryouts for Highline Premier FC start Tuesday

Soccer player(s) in the family? Spring tryouts for Highline Premier FC start tomorrow in West Seattle and continue for two weeks. Here’s the announcement:

Highline Premier FC invites new and returning players to register today for their respective age group. Tryouts kick off April 24th for players born 2009-2010 and run through the beginning of May for older age groups. All sessions are held at Walt Hundley Playfield. For more information and to register, go here. The complete schedule is outlined below:

Birth Year 2010, 2009

BOYS AND GIRLS

April 24 & 26, 6:00 – 7:30 pm

Birth Year 2008

BOYS

May 1 & 3, 6:00 – 7:15 pm

Birth Year 2008, 2007, 2006

GIRLS

May 1 & 3, 6:00 – 7:15 pm

Birth Year 2007

BOYS

May 1 & 3, 7:30 – 8:45 pm

Birth Year 2003, 2002, 2001, 2000

GIRLS

May 2 & 4, 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Birth Year 2006, 2005

BOYS

May 8 & 10, 6:00 – 7:15 pm

Birth Year 2005, 2004

GIRLS

May 8 & 10, 7:30 – 8:45 pm

HPFC is the official Premier Development program of Highline Soccer Association and the place for players looking for a year-round soccer experience. HSA represents more than 4,000 youth soccer players from the communities of Des Moines/Midway, Sea-Tac, West Highline, and West Seattle. The Association is made up of two Recreational Soccer Clubs — West Seattle Soccer Club and Highline Soccer Club, a Select Soccer Program—HSA Select, and the Premier Development program, Highline Premier Football Club.

Please contact tryouts@highlinepremier.com or visit the HPFC tryout FAQ page for more information.