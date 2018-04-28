So much to do on your West Seattle Saturday!

(Golden-Crowned Kinglet, photographed by Trileigh Tucker)

A soggy start to our Saturday – but there’s lots to do, so don’t let the rain keep you home!

SANISLO ELEMENTARY DONATION DRIVE: Got clothing and other household items you can donate for a good cause? Sanislo Elementary is raising money by trying to fill a truck with donations and taking it to Value Village, 8 am-2 pm – drive or ride up and drop off, as previewed here. (1812 SW Myrtle)

DISASTER DRILL AT 3 HUBS: This time, the drill scenario is something that isn’t too unimaginable, as previewed here: A power outage and cellular outage. You’re invited to observe and/or participate- 8:30 am-noon at three West Seattle Emergency Communication Hubs, Pigeon Point (20th/Genesee), High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW), and Fauntleroy (9140 California SW).

WSHS-SEALTH POSTSEASON BASEBALL GAME: 10 am at Southwest Athletic Complex, you’re invited to cheer as Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School face off in postseason baseball. (2801 SW Thistle)

BOOK SALE: Annual Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor) book sale in Adams Hall. Find some great reading material for great prices, 10 am-2 pm. (3940 41st SW)

DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY: 10 am-2 pm, drop off unwanted/unneeded/expired prescription medication at the Southwest Precinct. (2300 SW Webster)

INTERNATIONAL TABLETOP DAY: Go play at Meeples Games, with special events 10 am-6 pm. Bring nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank. (3727 California SW)

ROCK AND GEM SHOW: Day 1 of the West Seattle Rock Club‘s annual show, 10 am-5 pm at the Masonic Center in The Junction. (4736 40th SW)

BENEFIT PLANT SALE: 11 am-3 pm in Arbor Heights, raising money to fight lung disease. (3703 SW 107th)

GREEN HOME TOUR: Four West Seattle stops on the first day of this tour, 11 am-5 pm.

MODERN HOME TOUR: One of the stops on the Green Home Tour is also part of today’s Modern Home Tour, the only West Seattle stop. 11 am-5 pm.

ARTIST WORKSHOP: The West Seattle Art Walk invites all local artists to a noon-4 pm workshop at Inner Alchemy in Sunrise Heights. (7354 35th SW)

‘LET’S TALK RACE’: DNDA‘s conversation/workshop series continues with “Understanding Islam,” 1 pm-6 pm at Neighborhood House High Point. Free, with child care and dinner included. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION WITH YOUR SCHOOL BOARD REP: Leslie Harris, who represents West Seattle/South Park on the Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors and serves as its president, will be at Delridge Library, 3-5 pm. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

‘THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH’: 5:30-8:30 pm benefit for Denny-Sealth Performing Arts. Dinner, beverages, student performances and more. At Fauntleroy UCC. (9140 California SW)

‘I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE’: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall, the classic Broadway musical, presented by the Seattle Jewish Theater Company – details in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

STAND UP FOR HEALING LAUGHTER: Benefit comedy show at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 8 pm, benefiting Room Circus Medical Clowning. Details in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST END GIRLS: The monthly “drag extravaganza” at The Skylark starts at 8 pm – see the lineup in our calendar listing. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

