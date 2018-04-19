West Seattle, Washington

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: 1st cruise ship of the year

April 19, 2018 8:17 pm
8:17 PM: Thanks to Carolyn Newman for the photo of the Norwegian Sun, maneuvering before sailing away tonight for a two-and-a-half week cruise to Florida (after a stop in Victoria), first cruise ship to visit Seattle this year. We previewed the upcoming season on Wednesday. Next scheduled ship: Ruby Princess, April 28th (one week from Saturday).

9:19 PM: As a commenter and texter point out, and as MarineTraffic.com confirms, the ship is back in the middle of Elliott Bay. Don’t know why, but we’re trying to find out.

9:31 PM: And now it’s headed back out of the bay, up to 11 knots per MT.

5 Replies to "SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: 1st cruise ship of the year"

  • Erik April 19, 2018 (8:56 pm)
    Looks like a cruise ship is being escorted back into port tonight. Not under its own power. Curios?  

    • WSB April 19, 2018 (9:13 pm)
      Interesting; when I wrote this the Norwegian Sun was finally heading out of Elliott Bay but now it appears to be stopped right out in the middle. We’ll see what we can find out!

      • Erin April 19, 2018 (9:30 pm)
        Looks like it’s headed out again after backing up and turning in circles several times. 

  • April April 19, 2018 (9:26 pm)
    Looks like the boat is on the move again. 

    • WSB April 19, 2018 (9:31 pm)
      Yup, MarineTraffic says it’s up to 10 knots. It’s only headed to Victoria and it’s certainly got some pad time to make a morning arrival.

