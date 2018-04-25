Seattle Public Schools Board finalizes hiring of Denise Juneau as new superintendent

The big headline from tonight’s Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors meeting: The board has finalized an agreement with Denise Juneau, its choice to be the district’s next superintendent. Here’s the agenda document, with highlights:

This is a 3-year agreement with annual options for extension. State law limits superintendent contracts to three years. Significant terms of the contract include the following:

• A base annual salary of $295,000.

• Performance compensation in the amount of $15,000. For the 2018-19 contract year this bonus will be earned upon successful adoption by the Board of a District Strategic Plan and a Superintendent performance evaluation structure. In future years, other goals may be identified to determine eligibility for the performance compensation amount.

• Retention compensation in the one-time amount of $30,000, which is payable in July 2023 upon five continuous years of service as superintendent.

• A Tax Sheltered Annuity Plan contribution by the District on June 30 of each year in the amount of 4% of base salary, which equals $11,800 for the first year in June 2019.

• A $700 per month vehicle allowance, which includes local travel expenses.

• The payment of reasonable moving expenses.

• A provision for employee benefits and leave days.

• During the initial transition prior to July 1, 2018, the payment for up to 15 days of contract work at a per diem rate.

• An agreement by the superintendent to maintain a residence within the City limits of Seattle within 6 months of signing the agreement.