SATURDAY TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle Bridge work

April 27, 2018 11:56 am
5 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

If you’ll be using the eastbound West Seattle Bridge on Saturday, SDOT wants you to know about closures in two locations between 7 am and 3;30 pm for deck-repair work:

Crews will be conducting deck spall repair work, on the WS Bridge at two locations, Saturday, April 28, 2018. The first location is eastbound, closing the EB on ramp from Harbor (we will place a VMS board on Harbor Island to notify the public of the closure) straddling the right exit and middle general-purpose lane, in the interchange of the onramp from SW Spokane St & the offramp to 1st Ave South.

After completing work at this location, the crew will take down the traffic control setup and reset it for the second location. The second location is eastbound in the left general-purpose lane 10 feet after the exit for 4th Ave S. Crews should complete all work by 3:30 pm.

5 Replies to "SATURDAY TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle Bridge work"

  • dsa April 27, 2018 (1:16 pm)
    Reply

    EB Harbor on ramp?  Do they mean lower Spokane St EB on ramp?  Or maybe Delridge Way EB on ramp?

    • sam-c April 27, 2018 (1:30 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks for asking that! I was wondering too, but thought maybe I just hadn’t had enough coffee today to figure it out…
      e.ta. Oh- it’s probably the on ramp that gets to the EB high bridge right before 99- after the crest

  • bolo April 27, 2018 (1:32 pm)
    Reply

    They seem to be talking about the lower bridge? Unclear.

    • WSB April 27, 2018 (1:47 pm)
      Reply

      I’m checking but I believe they mean the onramp that comes up almost directly under the 99 overpass.

  • dsa April 27, 2018 (1:59 pm)
    Reply

    Harbor (Island) EB on ramp?

