SATURDAY TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle Bridge work

If you’ll be using the eastbound West Seattle Bridge on Saturday, SDOT wants you to know about closures in two locations between 7 am and 3;30 pm for deck-repair work:

Crews will be conducting deck spall repair work, on the WS Bridge at two locations, Saturday, April 28, 2018. The first location is eastbound, closing the EB on ramp from Harbor (we will place a VMS board on Harbor Island to notify the public of the closure) straddling the right exit and middle general-purpose lane, in the interchange of the onramp from SW Spokane St & the offramp to 1st Ave South.

After completing work at this location, the crew will take down the traffic control setup and reset it for the second location. The second location is eastbound in the left general-purpose lane 10 feet after the exit for 4th Ave S. Crews should complete all work by 3:30 pm.