SATURDAY: Party in Highland Park to support Duwamish Rowing Club

In case you haven’t already seen it on our calendar – Saturday night, our area’s only rowing club invites you to a benefit party at Highland Park Improvement Club (1116 SW Holden). It’s the seventh annual fundraiser for Duwamish Rowing Club, 6-10 pm, with a chili dinner, silent auction, and raffle drawing, plus guest speaker Bill Tytus, owner/president of Pocock Racing Shells. Donation is $25 adults, $10 youth 10-18, and you’re invited to bring your favorite (vinyl) record to play! You’ll be supporting the club’s mission “that rowing should be affordable, accessible, and open to anyone who wants to participate.”