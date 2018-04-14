SATURDAY NIGHT TRAFFIC ALERT: Closure of NB I-5 offramp to West Seattle Bridge

If you’re up at this hour, you might need to know about this Saturday night/Sunday morning traffic alert. From WSDOT:

Rain this weekend will not affect an overnight closure of the northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to the West Seattle Bridge, Spokane Street, and Columbian Way. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the ramp from 11 p.m. Saturday, April 14, to 6 a.m. Sunday, April 15. The work is part of the #ReviveI5 project to rehabilitate about 13 miles of the interstate between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Northeast Ravenna Boulevard.

So even though the all-weekend closure was postponed, this one-night closure is on. Here’s what’s planned in the weeks ahead.