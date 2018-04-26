Salmon-release season begins! 2018’s first student visit at Fauntleroy Creek

The weather could not have been more perfect for the start of salmon-release season at Fauntleroy Creek this morning. Fifth-graders from Alki Elementary became the first students this year to visit the creek to release fry they’ve been raising.

Once the fry were in the creek, it was time to watch and wait. That involved polarized sunglasses to help with potential sightings.

Fauntleroy Watershed volunteers will be helping students with their releases for the next month-plus. This all traces back to January, when more than a dozen schools received salmon-egg deliveries as part of the Salmon in the Schools program. Then in fall, volunteers watch the creek for returning coho; they counted four last fall.