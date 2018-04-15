ROXHILL PARK: Think spring! Think summer! Talk … Wednesday!

Next move in the community-powered plan for Roxhill Park is yours! Here’s the announcement from one of your West Seattle neighbors, Kim Barnes:

Bring your ideas for Spring and Summer activities in Roxhill Park this Wednesday, April 18th.

The hint of warmer weather, longer days, birds singing, and those dependable tulips waking up from the winter makes it easier to get up and emerge out of the house, as if we have been hibernating since November.

Roxhill Park is starting to wake up as well!

The Roxhill Park Development Program has partnered with the Seattle Parks Commons Program to plan activities and promote use of the park, including the wetlands, play/picnic area and sports fields.

Those who have ideas and passion for our local park to make it a vibrant recreational and meeting place are invited to help build our events calendar for Spring/Summer 2018. We need YOU!

We are looking for volunteers with all sorts of skills and experience to bring their ideas.

Anyone interested in learning more is welcome to join us April 18th at 6:00 pm-7:30 pm at Daystar Retirement Village. For the meeting location details or to contact the group, go here.