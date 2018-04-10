Restaurateur to keynote Westside Awards

Three weeks until May 1st, your chance to start the day by cheering for this year’s Westside Awards winners – and to hear from restaurateur Joe Fugere, just announced by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce as the keynote speaker for the awards breakfast. He’s also an advocate for Seattle’s small-business community, currently co-chairing the mayor’s Small Business Advisory Council. Fugere founded Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria in Columbia City in 2004 and now has five locations around the Seattle area, along with the Hollywood Tavern in Woodinville. He received White House recognition in 2010 for contributing to economic recovery. The Chamber says he will talk about “the importance of values and purpose when running a successful business” as well as “leaning forward … the power of getting outside your comfort zone as a business owner.” (Read more about him and Tutta Bella here.)

If you missed the announcement – this year’s winners are Husky Deli as Business of the Year, Alair as Emerging Business of the Year, Senior Center of West Seattle as Nonprofit of the Year, and Lora Swift as Westsider of the Year. The awards breakfast starts at 7:30 am May 1st at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor). Here’s how to get your ticket(s)!