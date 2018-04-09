Remembering Robert J. Ross, Jr., 1955-2018

Family and friends are remembering Robert J. Ross, Jr., and sharing this with the community:

Robert J. Ross Jr. 2/05/1955 – 4/01/2018

Beloved son, brother and uncle.

Rob graduated from West Seattle High School in 1973 and worked for several years before attending college. He graduated with a double major from the University of Washington. Rob worked with at-risk youth in Seattle at SEAMAR. An avid snow skier, bicyclist, soccer and baseball player in his younger years, Rob had lots of friends. Later in life he liked his solitude, but still attended Mariners games as well as local high-school games. He lived in and around West Seattle all of his life, coining himself “The Mayor of Alki.” Rob was a funny, kind, sensitive man who will be missed by all who knew him.

Rob was preceded in death by his father Robert J Ross. He is survived by his mother Frances Ross, sisters Kris Peterson and Megan Ross, niece Brynne Kelly (Pat), and nephew Sean Donovan. A celebration of life will be held in his honor this summer. Friends and family will be notified of date, place and time. RIP Robbie. We miss you.