READER REPORT: Repair and prevention work at Myrtle Reservoir Park, after field damage

That’s what part of the field at Myrtle Reservoir Park looked like last Sunday, damaged by a driver. The photo is from Karen Berge of the West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network, who shared it along with followup photos taken today after she noticed Seattle Parks has taken repair and prevention measures since then:

I went through Myrtle Reservoir Park this afternoon and was happy to see a solution in the SW corner of the park that should keep people from driving vehicles in – strategically placed boulders. A day or two ago I noticed that they had graded and reseeded the lawn. They’ve positioned a big sign there asking that folks stay on the paths.

The park was built in 2010, after the city covered what had been an open-air reservoir.