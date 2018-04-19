West Seattle, Washington

READER REPORT: Herbicide application at Alki

April 19, 2018 11:40 am
Judy thought you might want to know, if you are heading to Alki any time soon, that the sign above was up for a while this morning after Seattle Parks sprayed herbicides in the 2800 block:

This morning the parks department sprayed roundup and another chemical on the new landscaping by the obelisk. Picture attached. The worker pulled up the signs after 30 minutes for the inexplicable reason that people panic if they forget and leave them too long. Talked to Brad, the parks employee, listed on the sign. He said he was spot hitting the weeds that popped up. Noticed on the sign afterwards that he also sprayed the sidewalk.

The city has said it is working to use less herbicides and pesticides.

  • Deb April 19, 2018 (12:03 pm)
    I just saw the same signs in landscape beds at Delridge Community Center between the parking lot and the building. 

  • Joan April 19, 2018 (1:22 pm)
    Seattle is a Bee City? The sign says Roundup was used. I believe that is toxic to pollinators. Vinegar works on weeds too. If they’re just spraying a few spots here and there, how about a vinegar solution? I would like to see everyone stop using Roundup.

