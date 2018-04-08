READER REPORT: Duwamish Rowing Club’s winning evening

Thanks to Sarah Blum for the report and photos from one of the events spotlighted here on Saturday:

Saturday night, April 7th was the seventh annual Duwamish Rowing Club FUNdraiser and not only was it a fun event that drew in a crowd of supporters, but it offered many prizes.

From a day on the King Gustav yacht owned by head coach Mike Merta and his wife Sherry Toy, to an Island Escape on Bainbridge Island that included a two-hour sail and dinner + a basket of wine and other goodies, and many other prizes in the raffle and silent auction.

Thanks to Sherry for the amazing chili and cornbread, Flying Fish for the great beers, and the youth team for the scrumptious desserts.

One of the highlights of the night was the interview done by Marcie Sillman of KUOW with Bill Tytus, from his rowing and coaching days to designing rowing shells to his ownership of Pocock Racing Shells. One memorable moment was his focus on finding the magical “swing” while rowing.

As advertised, it was a fun event that raised much needed monies to support the club’s growing youth and learn-to-row programs. Contact the club through duwamishrowingclub.org

DRC is based on the Duwamish River in South Park; the Saturday night event was held just up the hill at Highland Park Improvement Club.