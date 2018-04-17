Questions about Arbor Heights sidewalk project, including 35th SW closure? Community meeting next week

The map is from SDOT’s Ching Chan, who has been out going door to door and also e-mailed us to be sure everyone knows about a community meeting one week from tonight for the Arbor Heights sidewalk (and more) project along 35th SW between SW 100th and SW 106th. As we reported a month ago, it’s starting this spring – likely next month, Chan says, with completion projected by Labor Day. And SDOT now confirms the south end of the project, which includes drainage work, will close 35th SW between SW 104th and SW 106th for “up to four weeks.” Here’s the newest flyer/postcard. Get the details, and answers to your questions, at the community meeting 6-8 pm Tuesday, April 24th, at Arbor Heights Elementary (3701 SW 104th).