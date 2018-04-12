West Seattle, Washington

12 Thursday

Preview replacement plans for fire-destroyed Lam Bow Apartments building with Delridge District Council

April 12, 2018 11:33 am
 Delridge | West Seattle housing | West Seattle news

Back on Monday, we reported first word of the Southwest Design Review Board meeting next month for the building planned to replace the fire-destroyed south building at Lam Bow Apartments in Delridge. Formal notice of that was published by the city today. But neighbors and others with questions can get a preview of the project sooner, when Seattle Housing Authority representatives talk about it at next Wednesday’s Delridge Neighborhoods District Council meeting (7 pm April 18th, Highland Park Improvement Club). Ryan Moore from SHA sent the “current concept” shown above, and these toplines:

Since the fire and subsequent demolition of one of the two buildings that comprised the Lam Bow Apartments (6935 Delridge Way SW) the Seattle Housing Authority has been working on replacement of the lost units and exploring options for redeveloping the site under the existing zoning. Our plan is to rehabilitate the existing building and rebuild on the portion we demolished. An Early Design Guidance meeting has been scheduled with the SW Design Review Board for May 3.

Redevelopment Goals:

· Rehab of existing (north) building: 30 units (mix of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom) & 30 parking spaces

· Replace units lost on South site:

– 50 units (roughly), mix of 1,2, & 3 bedroom
– 50 spaces in underground garage

· Units in both will be affordable (income-restricted) up to 60% of area median income ($57,000/year for a family of 4)

Design Priorities:

· Central courtyard space for residents

· Preservation of existing Exceptional tree

· Height limited to 3 stories under existing LR3 zoning, not MHA upzone

· 1 parking space per unit

· Street improvements (sidewalks, curbs, and gutters) on 23rd Ave (east side)

Construction is anticipated to start in the spring of 2019 and be complete by 2020.

If you have questions but won’t be able to attend either of the meetings, you can reach Moore at SHA by e-mail at Ryan.Moore@seattlehousing.org or by phone at 206-615-3561.

P.S. If you missed our Monday report, it includes the draft “packet” for the May 3rd review.

6 Replies to "Preview replacement plans for fire-destroyed Lam Bow Apartments building with Delridge District Council"

  • neighbor April 12, 2018 (12:16 pm)
    I wonder if the SHA paid the victims of the fire for their loss of property?  At the time, the victims were all being supported through donations, rather than receiving monetary support from the SHA.  I also wonder if priority will be given to ensuring existing and future SHA apartments are adequately alarmed and sprinkled?  I remember all too well that the apartment alarms did not go off.  The residents were very lucky to get out with their lives.

  • Buttercup April 12, 2018 (12:31 pm)
    Glad that this will be rebuild for people with restricted income, I don’t understand who is footing the cost or why SHA would be paying for loss of items. Does the city own it? If not, shouldn’t the owners pay it especially since it was not equipped properly?

    • WSB April 12, 2018 (12:37 pm)
      This is a Seattle Housing Authority-owned property. SHA is not a city agency, according to its website:

      “SHA is an independent public corporation. The majority of SHA’s funding is federal, through the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development(HUD). Other income includes rent revenue and non-HUD public and private grants.”

      • Buttercup April 12, 2018 (1:21 pm)
        Thanks, never knew that. Then why didn’t they have better sprinkler and alarm systems?

        • WSB April 12, 2018 (1:35 pm)
          There were conflicting reports about the alarms, some said they didn’t hear them, some said they did and that the alarms had been recently tested.

          Regarding sprinklers, the fire was primarily on the outside of the building so that wouldn’t have particularly helped, but as best as I can tell, sprinklers are not or at least were not required.

  • Mike April 12, 2018 (1:12 pm)
    I hope they remove the “Lam Bow” sign from the old building. It’s cool and would be a fun piece to include in a community room, but it feels really dated when combined with the sort of run down apartments. 

    Glad they are replacing the housing with housing!

