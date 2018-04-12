Preview replacement plans for fire-destroyed Lam Bow Apartments building with Delridge District Council

Back on Monday, we reported first word of the Southwest Design Review Board meeting next month for the building planned to replace the fire-destroyed south building at Lam Bow Apartments in Delridge. Formal notice of that was published by the city today. But neighbors and others with questions can get a preview of the project sooner, when Seattle Housing Authority representatives talk about it at next Wednesday’s Delridge Neighborhoods District Council meeting (7 pm April 18th, Highland Park Improvement Club). Ryan Moore from SHA sent the “current concept” shown above, and these toplines:

Since the fire and subsequent demolition of one of the two buildings that comprised the Lam Bow Apartments (6935 Delridge Way SW) the Seattle Housing Authority has been working on replacement of the lost units and exploring options for redeveloping the site under the existing zoning. Our plan is to rehabilitate the existing building and rebuild on the portion we demolished. An Early Design Guidance meeting has been scheduled with the SW Design Review Board for May 3. Redevelopment Goals: · Rehab of existing (north) building: 30 units (mix of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom) & 30 parking spaces · Replace units lost on South site: – 50 units (roughly), mix of 1,2, & 3 bedroom

– 50 spaces in underground garage · Units in both will be affordable (income-restricted) up to 60% of area median income ($57,000/year for a family of 4) Design Priorities: · Central courtyard space for residents · Preservation of existing Exceptional tree · Height limited to 3 stories under existing LR3 zoning, not MHA upzone · 1 parking space per unit · Street improvements (sidewalks, curbs, and gutters) on 23rd Ave (east side) Construction is anticipated to start in the spring of 2019 and be complete by 2020.

If you have questions but won’t be able to attend either of the meetings, you can reach Moore at SHA by e-mail at Ryan.Moore@seattlehousing.org or by phone at 206-615-3561.

P.S. If you missed our Monday report, it includes the draft “packet” for the May 3rd review.