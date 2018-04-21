Portables at Madison Middle School: Special short-term committee still needs members

As first reported here in January, Madison Middle School is getting portables. Their placement requires a zoning exception, and a special committee is needed to review the plan. The city put out a call for members in February but apparently didn’t line up enough of them and has just issued the request again:

Here’s your chance to serve on an advisory committee that will recommend whether to grant a modification to a City zoning regulation for Madison Middle School at 3429 45th Ave SW. The Seattle School District is requesting to provide less than required on-site parking in order to add portables.

The committee will convene up to three public meetings at or near Madison Middle School over a three-month period. The committee will receive briefings from the School District, and gather and evaluate public comment on the departure request. Following these meetings, the committee will make a recommendation to the Seattle Department of Construction & Inspections (SDCI) to either grant or deny the requested modification. The committee may also recommend relevant conditions to be applied to granting the change to minimize its impact on the surrounding neighborhood. SDCI will make the final decision.

Those who can apply to the committee are neighbors who live or own a business within 600’ of Madison Middle School, residents in the surrounding neighborhood, representatives of city-wide education issues, and parents of potential Madison Middle School students. Other committee members will include a representative from the School District and City of Seattle.

To apply, send a letter of interest by Friday, April 27 that includes your address, information about yourself and your interest in serving on this committee to:

Maureen Sheehan

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods

PO Box 94649

Seattle, WA 98124-4649

Email: Maureen.sheehan@seattle.gov

For more information contact Maureen Sheehan at Maureen.sheehan@seattle.gov or call 206-684-0302.

The City of Seattle is committed to promoting diversity in its boards and committees; women, young adults, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, sexual and gender minorities, persons of color, and immigrants are highly encouraged to apply.

The Major Institutions and Schools Program provides an opportunity for neighbors of Seattle’s hospitals, universities, schools and colleges to be directly involved in the development plans of these institutions to ensure neighborhood concerns are considered when those plans are made. It is a program of Seattle Department of Neighborhoods.