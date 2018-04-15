Options for your West Seattle Sunday

(Brief Olympics sighting on Saturday morning, photographed by Jim Borrow)

Looking for Sunday options? Here are a few, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PAC-12 VOLLEYBALL AT ALKI: Second and final day of this invitational beach-volleyball tournament, 10 am-3 pm, with five concurrent faceoffs for each pairing of schools:

Sunday Schedule

10 am – USC vs. California

11 am – Washington vs. Oregon

12 pm – California vs. Stanford

1 pm – USC vs. Oregon

2 pm – Washington vs. Stanford

(57th SW/Alki SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street in The Junction – see what’s fresh! (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S 8TH ANNIVERSARY: 10:30 am-5 pm, last day of the party at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor)! The day begins with these activities:

10:30 am – Pilates with Be Pilates 11 am – Run sponsored by Hoka. Mimosas and doughnuts follow! 11:30 am – Assessments with Lora from Biojunction Sports Therapy

Plus discounts on apparel and footwear. (2743 California SW)

JAMTIME: Live bluegrass/old-time music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 1-4 pm. (5612 California SW)

SOUTHWEST STORIES: 2 pm at Southwest Library, this month’s presentation sponsored by the library and the Southwest Seattle Historical Society:

“Whiskey, Wiretapping, and the Sensational Arrest of the Northwest’s Rumrunning King” Attorney, filmmaker, and founder of The Good Bootlegger’s Guild, our speaker Steve Edmiston will discuss the life and times of Roy Olmstead, the infamous Woodmont Dock raid, Olmstead’s trials, a little black book, and the famous U.S. Supreme Court wiretapping decision in Olmstead v. U.S.

(9010 35th SW)

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS: You’re welcome to bring your pet(s) to the sanctuary at Fauntleroy Church, 2:30 pm. (9140 California SW)

‘TWELFTH NIGHT’ MATINEE: 3 pm performance of a jazzy/bluesy version of “Twelfth Night” by Twelfth Night Productions at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center – details in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

