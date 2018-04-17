Nine days until registration deadline for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018

Another of our quick reminders: We’re now in the second half of the registration period for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018, and the clock’s ticking. The deadline is April 26th, one week from Thursday, so if you’re planning a sale and haven’t signed up yet, go here now to get it done. Sale day is Saturday, May 12th – always the second Saturday in May – and official hours are 9 am-3 pm, but if you want to start early and/or end late, just be sure to include that info in the up-to-20-words “ad” that you’ll be including in your registration. Once we close signups, we get going with the map and list so that the downloadable and clickable versions are available one week in advance. Thanks to everyone who’s signed up so far – 140 sales of all sizes, in all West Seattle neighborhoods, all kinds of stuff ready for what we call the year’s biggest day of person-to-person recycling – the 14th annual WSCGSD, which started back in 2005 (coordinated by WSB since 2008).