NIGHTTIME WORK ALERT: Washington State Ferries confirms Fauntleroy dock project will start Monday

April 5, 2018 2:05 pm
That’s the notice Washington State Ferries is circulating this afternoon to homes and businesses near the Fauntleroy ferry terminal (you can also see it here). It’s a confirmation that work to repave the dock and approach will start Monday night, as was tentatively scheduled when we published this report a week ago. The work will be done Monday-Thursday nights for the next month and a half or so, 7 pm-4 am, and WSF warns that it’ll be noisy. As promised, they’ll have a hotline during the project, answered around the clock, 206-402-8070. This round of repaving is expected to last until an even-bigger project, dock replacement, in about seven years.

