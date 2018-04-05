NIGHTTIME WORK ALERT: Washington State Ferries confirms Fauntleroy dock project will start Monday

That’s the notice Washington State Ferries is circulating this afternoon to homes and businesses near the Fauntleroy ferry terminal (you can also see it here). It’s a confirmation that work to repave the dock and approach will start Monday night, as was tentatively scheduled when we published this report a week ago. The work will be done Monday-Thursday nights for the next month and a half or so, 7 pm-4 am, and WSF warns that it’ll be noisy. As promised, they’ll have a hotline during the project, answered around the clock, 206-402-8070. This round of repaving is expected to last until an even-bigger project, dock replacement, in about seven years.