Next step for Delridge Triangle safety and accessibility: Community to seek matching-fund grant

(Photo courtesy WWRHAH)

At right in the photo above is the space that’s been dubbed the Delridge Triangle, where community members have been working to make the space safer and more accessible for everyone. They’re about to take the next step, and hoping you want to come along and collaborate! The announcement is from Kim Barnes:

WWRHAH.org, in partnership with the South Delridge Community Group, is pleased to announce the Your Voice, Your Choice 2017 award improvements will start this summer! As the scope of these improvements is finalized by SDOT, the Friends of the Delridge Triangle are now ready to move forward with the next step to create a safe and useable community space for everyone with help from the 2018 Neighborhood Matching Fund.

The SDOT-managed “parklet,” located at 9201 Delridge Way and framed by Barton Street SW at 18th Ave SW, will leverage the grant application in two phases: Phase one will focus on the selection and hire of a landscape architect to create a stepped redesign plan and budget to build out the space. The chosen firm will meet with the community Fall/Winter 2018 to reimagine the Triangle by applying the desired outcomes generated from the 2017 in workshop SDOT. You can see the [WSB] coverage of the 2017 meeting with an overview of the desired outcomes: “From Problems to Possibilities.”)

Our first=round table application meeting will take place on April 30th, from 6:30-8 pm at 2 Fingers Social, 9211 Delridge Way SW. Kids are welcome until 8 pm so all are welcome. Get to know your neighbors and learn about the background, desired outcomes and opportunities at a mini community social at 6:30 pm. Specific application questions will then be fielded to the appointed fund coordinator from 7-8 pm. Please join in to hear how we can work together to make the Triangle safe and accessible for the neighborhood! For more information, contact Kim Barnes at: WWRHAHCommunityCoalition@gmail.com